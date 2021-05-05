Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 1,000 PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,927,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.82. PetroChina Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.54). PetroChina had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.89%. Analysts forecast that PetroChina Company Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.336 per share. This is a positive change from PetroChina’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.26. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

