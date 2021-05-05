Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 39 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 38.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $11,656,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.1% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $298.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $320.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.01, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.88. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total value of $5,154,761.63. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

