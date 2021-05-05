WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,600.69

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,600.69 ($20.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,834.50 ($23.97). WH Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,809.50 ($23.64), with a volume of 710,307 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 1,620 ($21.17) to GBX 1,618 ($21.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WH Smith to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,608.25 ($21.01).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,845.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,605.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.39.

In related news, insider Kal Atwal sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,931 ($25.23), for a total transaction of £10,021.89 ($13,093.66).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

