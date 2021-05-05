WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

WestRock (NYSE:WRK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $57.83, but opened at $55.00. WestRock shares last traded at $57.13, with a volume of 31,817 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WestRock from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after buying an additional 6,334,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,694,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in WestRock by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,361,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,906 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

