Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

NYSE:WAB traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $81.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,043,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,157. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.51%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 13,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $990,563.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

