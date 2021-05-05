West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$5.88 per share for the quarter.

WFG opened at C$101.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$54.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.56. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of C$77.32 and a 1-year high of C$109.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. The company has a market cap of C$12.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.99.

WFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$130.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

