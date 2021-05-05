Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 63,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 79,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.94. The stock had a trading volume of 695,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,673,145. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $46.39.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

