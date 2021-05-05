Wells Fargo & Company Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $350.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.23.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $296.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.38 and a 200 day moving average of $278.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,979.20 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.79 million. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.