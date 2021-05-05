Wells Fargo & Company Increases Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $340.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $376.89.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $378.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total value of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,428 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,046. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

