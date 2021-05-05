Well Done LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Well Done LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,853 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $7,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,049 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.59.

