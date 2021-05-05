Well Done LLC Sells 4,126 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Well Done LLC lessened its position in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 0.6% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Well Done LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TCF Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,359,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,591,000 after buying an additional 109,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,553,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,613,000 after purchasing an additional 30,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,676,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,127,000 after purchasing an additional 216,483 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,953,000 after purchasing an additional 717,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,291,000. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $500,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,319 shares of company stock worth $2,848,757 over the last quarter. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TCF. Piper Sandler raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

NASDAQ TCF traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 10,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,858. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.31. TCF Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $50.13.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

TCF Financial Company Profile

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

