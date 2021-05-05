Well Done LLC Has $432,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,223,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,917 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after purchasing an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,914,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. 1,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,792. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.92. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $44.23 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

