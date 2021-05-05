Well Done LLC Grows Stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD)

Well Done LLC raised its stake in Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ISMD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,090. Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $18.87 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.75.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ISMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Small/Mid Cap Impact ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.