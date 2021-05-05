Well Done LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $846,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,921. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $203.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.36.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

