Well Done LLC Acquires 2,689 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Well Done LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Transportation Average ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 480.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $272.81. The stock had a trading volume of 123,273 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.93 and a 200 day moving average of $231.90. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a twelve month low of $157.65 and a twelve month high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

