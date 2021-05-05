Welbilt (WBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Welbilt to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Welbilt has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $320.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welbilt to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WBT opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.44. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $22.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

