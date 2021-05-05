Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ero Copper (ERO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper (TSE: ERO):

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.

4/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/19/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TSE:ERO traded up C$3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$27.94.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

