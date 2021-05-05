Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ero Copper (ERO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ero Copper (TSE: ERO):
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$25.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Ero Copper had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$25.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/27/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/12/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00.
- 4/6/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/19/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Ero Copper had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
TSE:ERO traded up C$3.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,613. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. Ero Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$14.31 and a 52-week high of C$27.94.
Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$118.87 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.
