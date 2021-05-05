Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/28/2021 – Planet Fitness had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Planet Fitness was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Planet Fitness have underperformed the industry so far this year. The dismal performance can be primarily attributed to the coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the company has implemented enhanced sanitation measures and social-distancing protocols upon reopening. Also, Planet Fitness’ consistent focus on strategic partnership and international expansion to drive growth is an added positive. However, given the pandemic, the company is also witnessing slowdown in new store developments and remodels. Owing to the uncertainty and significant business impacts of COVID-19, the company has not provided any guidance for 2021. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have remained unchanged over the past 30 days.”

4/19/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Planet Fitness had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

PLNT opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a 200-day moving average of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,166.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427 over the last 90 days. 9.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 10.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $64,045,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

