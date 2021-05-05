Wedbush Weighs in on Hercules Capital, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hercules Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Wedbush also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.59 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.89%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.