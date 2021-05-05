Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 777 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,029 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,423 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 28,586 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -79.15 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

