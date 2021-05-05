Wedbush Securities Inc. Makes New $651,000 Investment in First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 4.17% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of MMLG stock opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.92. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

