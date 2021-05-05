Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 79.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 120,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $6,372,108.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,263,276.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 529.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.09.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

