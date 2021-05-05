Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

VHT opened at $238.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.96.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

