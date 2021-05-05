Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 9,216 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 101.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 35,036 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,735 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:PML opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average is $14.39. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $15.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

