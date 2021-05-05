Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,340 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,392 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,604,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,424,373,000 after buying an additional 1,326,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,921,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $729,946,000 after buying an additional 107,940 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,634,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,390,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,328,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,021,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMC. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.95.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $189.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $189.80.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

