Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FBC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FBC stock opened at $45.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.78 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,810,000 after purchasing an additional 330,300 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,783,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.