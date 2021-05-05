Wedbush Raises The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $40.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $19.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Gap from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get The Gap alerts:

Shares of GPS stock opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The Gap has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.68.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $83,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $142,368.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 453,628 shares of company stock valued at $14,100,141 over the last ninety days. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Gap by 53.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 19,219 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.