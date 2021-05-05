Wedbush Comments on Facebook, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Facebook in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the social networking company will earn $4.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.94. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Facebook’s FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on FB. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.11.

Shares of FB stock opened at $318.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $906.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.49 and its 200 day moving average is $277.89. Facebook has a 1-year low of $200.69 and a 1-year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.73, for a total value of $21,129,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total value of $196,613.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

