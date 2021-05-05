Wedbush Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for AMC Entertainment in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NYSE AMC opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.14.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,890.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,844,579 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,103 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 503,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 341,884 shares during the period. 16.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.