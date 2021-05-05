WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WEC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 1,344,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,754. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.45.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.