Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 43,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 58,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 25,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $155.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.81. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $471.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

