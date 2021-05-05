We Are One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 64,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $469,000.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $149.37. 133,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.17. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $87.00 and a 52 week high of $149.81.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

