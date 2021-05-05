We Are One Seven LLC Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,658,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,201,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,696 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,343,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 935,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,636,000 after purchasing an additional 331,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $4.77 on Wednesday, reaching $188.90. 19,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.79 and a 200-day moving average of $179.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

