We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 408 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 997.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Stephens raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

NYSE:AAP traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.21. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.76 and a 12-month high of $205.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

