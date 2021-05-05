We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of We Are One Seven LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,511,000 after acquiring an additional 263,365 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,167,000 after acquiring an additional 226,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,016,000.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,503. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $141.01 and a 52-week high of $234.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

