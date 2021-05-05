We Are One Seven LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 403.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 46,152 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 91,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 74,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 304,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,933,449. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.97.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.