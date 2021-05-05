We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 3,024 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.84. The company had a trading volume of 131,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,901. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.45 and its 200-day moving average is $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.20 and a 52 week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.