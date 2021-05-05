We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 1,317 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 102,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 53,590 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 22,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,019. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $52.52 and a 52-week high of $92.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

