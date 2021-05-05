Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.23. The company had a trading volume of 832 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average is $119.70. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $413.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.