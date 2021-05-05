Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Watts Water Technologies has raised its dividend by 22.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

WTS traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.92. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,140. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.39. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $359,120.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,992.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.72, for a total transaction of $147,016.16. Insiders sold a total of 24,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,937 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

