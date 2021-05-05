Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Trimmed by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Waters were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Waters by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Waters in the first quarter worth approximately $2,018,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Waters by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $8.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $308.16. 13,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,648. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $171.38 and a 1-year high of $309.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

