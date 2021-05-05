WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 54 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK opened at $262.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.71 and a 200 day moving average of $253.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.67 and a twelve month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.36.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

