WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $9,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,591,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,450,000 after purchasing an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,479,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,769,000 after acquiring an additional 125,421 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,846,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,283,000 after acquiring an additional 291,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,623,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,466,000 after acquiring an additional 255,132 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $138,580.00. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.79.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average of $75.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

