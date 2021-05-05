WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $5.67 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after buying an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $2,642,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

NYSE:DEO opened at $179.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $160.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $183.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.