WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 32,815 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,815 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHP stock opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $58.67 and a 12 month high of $62.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.53.

