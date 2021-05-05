Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.320-0.350 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.20.

WRE traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.13. 9,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,260. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.32). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 123.40%. The company had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 72.29%.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

