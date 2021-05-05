Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Issues Earnings Results

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Warner Music Group’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WMG traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $35.68. 1,181,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th.

In other Warner Music Group news, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. Barclays boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.41.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

