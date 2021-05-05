Waltonchain (WTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $20.12 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. One Waltonchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00003035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $123.62 million and $20.12 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.16 or 0.05917366 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00140582 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

