Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce earnings per share of $1.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.12. The company had a trading volume of 6,651,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,204,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.