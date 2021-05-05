Waitr (WTRH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Waitr to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The company had revenue of $46.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.91 million. On average, analysts expect Waitr to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,306. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. Waitr has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $256.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -3.86.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Waitr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr and Bite Squad mobile applications (the platforms) provide delivery, carryout, and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 20,000 restaurants, in 700 cities, on the platforms.

